StockNews.com Upgrades General Mills (NYSE:GIS) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut General Mills from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Get General Mills alerts:

GIS opened at $66.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.40. General Mills has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $69.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Mills will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $997,684.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,992 shares of company stock valued at $2,057,303. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 73.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.