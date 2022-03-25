StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.43.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Banco Santander lowered shares of StoneCo to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNE. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in StoneCo by 28.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,209,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,911,000 after buying an additional 8,307,931 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in StoneCo by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,093,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246,680 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in StoneCo by 566.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,913,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025,844 shares during the period. Kora Management LP boosted its stake in StoneCo by 329.1% in the 4th quarter. Kora Management LP now owns 4,686,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lead Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE opened at $14.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.05. StoneCo has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $71.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). StoneCo had a negative net margin of 28.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. StoneCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that StoneCo will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

