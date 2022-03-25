StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Raises Dividend to $0.00 Per Share

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0028 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from StorageVault Canada’s previous dividend of $0.002761.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVAUF opened at $5.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average of $4.97. StorageVault Canada has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $5.89.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SVAUF. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of StorageVault Canada in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.17.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

