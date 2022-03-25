Strs Ohio Acquires 34,079 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 178,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 34,079 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $11,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,740,000 after buying an additional 213,252 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 351,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,335,000 after purchasing an additional 19,671 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 11,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 237,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,376,000 after purchasing an additional 46,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.02.

NYSE FR opened at $59.58 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $66.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.23.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 56.90% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.92%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

