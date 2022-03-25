Strs Ohio Buys 7,200 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $10,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INSP. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,327,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 225.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 63,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,897,000 after buying an additional 44,301 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 130,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,211,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 895,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,655,000 after buying an additional 134,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,316,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $248.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -160.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.95 and its 200-day moving average is $237.18. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.18 and a fifty-two week high of $286.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.08.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.35. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 18.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.60.

In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $340,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total transaction of $4,508,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,950 shares of company stock worth $5,712,494. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

