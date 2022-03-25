Strs Ohio Cuts Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,985 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $14,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARES. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 20.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 14.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,567,000 after purchasing an additional 91,931 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 27.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 62,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 13,442 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 12.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,472,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,631,000 after purchasing an additional 160,928 shares during the period. 44.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $3,635,361.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 57,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $4,742,449.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 346,978 shares of company stock valued at $27,492,390. 49.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $79.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.51 and a 200 day moving average of $78.89. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $50.46 and a 52 week high of $90.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 9.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 115.09%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARES. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ares Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

