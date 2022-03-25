Strs Ohio Makes New $12.35 Million Investment in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 210,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,345,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Kemper news, Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.61). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Kemper’s payout ratio is -63.27%.
Separately, Raymond James downgraded Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.
Kemper Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.
