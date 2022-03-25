Strs Ohio Makes New $12.35 Million Investment in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 210,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,345,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kemper alerts:

In other Kemper news, Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $54.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.28 and a 200 day moving average of $59.21. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Kemper Co. has a 12-month low of $48.27 and a 12-month high of $83.98.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.61). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Kemper’s payout ratio is -63.27%.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Kemper Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.