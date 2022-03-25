Strs Ohio Trims Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 737,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,507 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $17,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 602.5% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 36.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 145.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPW opened at $20.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.42. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 42.47%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 105.45%.

MPW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $121,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

