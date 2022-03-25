Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 10,521 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 274,266 shares.The stock last traded at $16.13 and had previously closed at $15.99.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPH. TheStreet raised shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Suburban Propane Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day moving average is $15.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.65.

Suburban Propane Partners ( NYSE:SPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $375.41 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,921,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 469,031 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

About Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH)

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and refined fuels. It operates through the following business segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment engages in natural gas processing and petroleum refining.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.