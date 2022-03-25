Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steph & Co. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in Sun Communities by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 20,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Sun Communities by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 139,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,603 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sun Communities by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $452,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on SUI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.43.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $88,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $171.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.71, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.69. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.54 and a 1-year high of $211.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.73.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 16.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Sun Communities Profile (Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.