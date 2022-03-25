Suncor Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 28,315 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,998% compared to the average volume of 914 put options.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $32.90 on Friday. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.86.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.3311 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SU. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 8,710.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,880,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $184,046,000 after buying an additional 8,780,033 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 61.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,016,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $311,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699,989 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,774,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 251.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,821,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,438,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $386,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,081 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.21.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

