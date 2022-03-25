Surna (OTCMKTS:SRNA) Trading 12.1% Higher

Surna Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRNA – Get Rating) traded up 12.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.93 and last traded at $2.78. 1,876,868 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 164% from the average session volume of 711,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.55.

Surna Company Profile

Surna Inc designs, engineers, and sells environmental control and other technologies for controlled environment agriculture to state- and provincial-regulated cannabis cultivators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products and services include liquid-based process cooling systems and other climate control systems; air handling equipment and systems; a full-service engineering package for designing and engineering commercial scale thermodynamic systems for cannabis cultivation facilities; and automation and control devices, systems, and technologies used for environmental, lighting, and climate control.

