SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,526 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $45,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SIVB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 89,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,724,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Bank raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of SIVB stock traded up $7.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $576.91. The stock had a trading volume of 365,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $589.88 and its 200 day moving average is $653.63. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $467.22 and a twelve month high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.40 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SIVB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $985.00 to $935.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $860.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $787.29.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 4,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.50, for a total value of $2,785,239.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total transaction of $3,754,834.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,080 shares of company stock valued at $14,424,416. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.