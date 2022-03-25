SVB Leerink Lowers Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Price Target to $25.00

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by SVB Leerink from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Immatics’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Immatics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of Immatics stock opened at $7.53 on Thursday. Immatics has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $16.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day moving average is $11.31.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMTX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Immatics by 4,039.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 40,390 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immatics by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Immatics in the second quarter worth about $328,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immatics in the second quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immatics in the third quarter worth about $130,000. 35.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

