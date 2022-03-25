SVB Leerink Lowers Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Price Target to $25.00

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by SVB Leerink from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Immatics’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Immatics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.
Shares of Immatics stock opened at $7.53 on Thursday. Immatics has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $16.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day moving average is $11.31.
Immatics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Immatics (IMTX)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.