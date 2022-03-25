SWS Partners Acquires 42 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

SWS Partners lifted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in ASML were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASML. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,101,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,055,791,000 after purchasing an additional 47,764 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in ASML by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,578,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,176,401,000 after purchasing an additional 69,469 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ASML by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,124,220,000 after purchasing an additional 188,469 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ASML by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,449,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,001,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,780 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in ASML by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,273,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $949,124,000 after purchasing an additional 613,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $3.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $687.36. 775,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,334. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $558.77 and a 1-year high of $895.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $652.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $748.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $281.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.16.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.70. ASML had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 31.55%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 19.22 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $898.33.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

