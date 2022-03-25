SWS Partners Has $2.54 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

SWS Partners lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.4% of SWS Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 56.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In related news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.75.

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $215.35. 1,754,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,222,404. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.34. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $158.70 and a one year high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $187.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.39%.

About United Parcel Service (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.