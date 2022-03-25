SWS Partners Lowers Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

SWS Partners cut its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Financial comprises 1.7% of SWS Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 29,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 22,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $790,221.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total transaction of $58,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FNF stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $50.35. 1,392,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,303,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $38.61 and a one year high of $56.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.37.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.85%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FNF. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.