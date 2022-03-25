SWS Partners Raises Stock Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

SWS Partners boosted its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,496,980,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,358,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,880,080,000 after buying an additional 463,657 shares in the last quarter. Gobi Capital LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 594,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,532,000 after buying an additional 297,354 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Atlassian by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 946,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,361,000 after buying an additional 253,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Atlassian by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 452,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000,000 after buying an additional 241,200 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $442.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.75.

NASDAQ TEAM traded down $9.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $284.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,531,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,131. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $198.80 and a one year high of $483.13. The company has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $294.88 and its 200-day moving average is $356.92.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.