SWS Partners Sells 2,202 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

SWS Partners lessened its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 205,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,678,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 10,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 152.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

EW traded up $2.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.37. 1,635,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,671,787. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.70 and its 200 day moving average is $115.04. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $79.30 and a 12 month high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total value of $4,032,294.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total transaction of $775,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,467 shares of company stock worth $25,433,788 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

