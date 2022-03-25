Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $95.44

Shares of Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 95.44 ($1.26) and traded as low as GBX 95 ($1.25). Sylvania Platinum shares last traded at GBX 96.50 ($1.27), with a volume of 352,123 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.24) price objective on shares of Sylvania Platinum in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Sylvania Platinum alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 16.28, a current ratio of 17.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 98.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 95.44. The stock has a market cap of £263.43 million and a P/E ratio of 4.20.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.23%. Sylvania Platinum’s payout ratio is currently 0.24%.

Sylvania Platinum Company Profile (LON:SLP)

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations, as well as Northern Limb projects.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvania Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvania Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.