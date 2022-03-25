Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Position Lowered by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,421 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

NYSE SYF traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.67. 334,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,097,344. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.65. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.78.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

