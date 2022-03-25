SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $106.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.71. SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $96.09 and a 52-week high of $130.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.60 and its 200 day moving average is $108.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 18.40%.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total value of $82,107.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $59,521.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,965 shares of company stock valued at $413,147. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNX. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 1,930.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at $493,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth about $661,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cross Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.75.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

