Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $385.78.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total value of $25,169,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys stock traded down $6.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $318.91. 719,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,964. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.63. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $225.02 and a 12-month high of $377.60. The firm has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a PE ratio of 55.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Synopsys will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Synopsys (Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.