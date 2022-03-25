TAG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Upgraded at Societe Generale

TAG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:TAGOF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

TAGOF stock opened at $32.63 on Friday. TAG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.63 and a 200-day moving average of $32.63.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

