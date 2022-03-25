TAG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Upgraded at Societe Generale

TAG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:TAGOF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
TAGOF stock opened at $32.63 on Friday. TAG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.63 and a 200-day moving average of $32.63.
TAG Immobilien Company Profile (Get Rating)
