Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 221.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,581,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226,075 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 697.5% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,823,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218,455 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $343,774,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,650,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,189,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,335 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,908,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $994,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,141 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $107.92 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $97.62 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $559.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The company had revenue of $15.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.3897 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

