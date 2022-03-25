Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturer Co is the world’s largest dedicated integrated circuit foundry. As a foundry, the Company manufactures ICs for its customers based on their proprietary IC designs using its advanced production processes. TSMC’s goal is to establish itself as one of the world’s leading semiconductor companies by building upon the strengths that have made it the leading IC foundry in the world. “

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TSM. Morgan Stanley raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.88.

NYSE:TSM opened at $107.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.92. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $97.62 and a 12-month high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 37.58%. The firm had revenue of $15.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3897 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $5,040,000. American Trust bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,021,000. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $814,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $814,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 31,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.