Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) vs. Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Financial Comparison

Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF – Get Rating) and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aedifica and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aedifica N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tanger Factory Outlet Centers $426.52 million 4.11 $9.12 million $0.07 240.75

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Aedifica.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Aedifica and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aedifica 1 0 4 0 2.60 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers 1 0 1 0 2.00

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.98%. Given Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is more favorable than Aedifica.

Profitability

This table compares Aedifica and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aedifica N/A N/A N/A Tanger Factory Outlet Centers 2.11% 1.82% 0.41%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.0% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers beats Aedifica on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aedifica (Get Rating)

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly. Aedifica has established itself in recent years as a leader in the European listed real estate sector and has the ambition to further expand this position in the coming years. By investing in quality buildings that generate recurring and indexed rental income and offer potential for capital gains, Aedifica aims to offer its shareholders a reliable and sustainable real estate investment with an attractive yield. Aedifica is listed on Euronext Brussels (2006) and Euronext Amsterdam (2019). Since March 2020, Aedifica is part of the BEL 20, the leading share index of Euronext Brussels.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (Get Rating)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

