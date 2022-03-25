Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) PT Lowered to GBX 190 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 190 ($2.50) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Peel Hunt upgraded Taylor Wimpey to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Investec started coverage on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 189 ($2.49) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.67.

Shares of TWODF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.82. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,693. Taylor Wimpey has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $2.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.12.

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

