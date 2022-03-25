TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Announces Earnings Results

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average of $5.77. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $25.22. The company has a market cap of $113.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.26.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 10,331.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 155,079 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 258.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 39,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile
TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.
