TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

TCR2 Therapeutics stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $25.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average is $5.77. The company has a market cap of $113.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.26.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.39.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 126.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 25,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

