TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
TCR2 Therapeutics stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $25.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average is $5.77. The company has a market cap of $113.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.26.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.39.
About TCR2 Therapeutics (Get Rating)
TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TCR2 Therapeutics (TCRR)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.