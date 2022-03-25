Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE TECK traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.64. 4,676,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,687,361. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $17.31 and a 12 month high of $42.38. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.44.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0981 per share. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 9.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in Teck Resources by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 21,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 29,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. 54.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

