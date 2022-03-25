Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Terex by 222.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 46,730 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Terex by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 525,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,042,000 after buying an additional 188,984 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Terex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $532,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

Shares of TEX opened at $37.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.56. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $35.04 and a 52-week high of $55.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. Terex had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Terex’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Terex in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Terex from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.58.

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $139,247.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Terex (Get Rating)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.