Terra Trading Up 10.4% Over Last 7 Days (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 25th. One Terra coin can now be purchased for approximately $93.00 or 0.00209206 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Terra has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. Terra has a total market capitalization of $33.40 billion and $1.82 billion worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Terra alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007816 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00011705 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About Terra

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 756,395,537 coins and its circulating supply is 359,144,465 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for Terra is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Terra Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.