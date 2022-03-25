Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,685 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $281,312,000 after buying an additional 8,423,727 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after buying an additional 2,377,179 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $1,447,578,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,183,430,000 after buying an additional 858,839 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 299.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $631,221,000 after buying an additional 610,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total value of $1,276,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $2,019,636.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,576 shares of company stock worth $74,305,104. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Barclays set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $935.68.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $12.83 on Friday, reaching $1,001.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,435,721. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 204.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $890.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $941.54. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $546.98 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.