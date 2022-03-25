Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Sanford C. Bernstein

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

TEVA has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Argus cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

TEVA stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.73. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $11.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $37,490.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $55,356.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,011 shares of company stock valued at $188,598 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $1,386,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2,737.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 630,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 608,631 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 251.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 357,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 255,708 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 918,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,950,000 after purchasing an additional 301,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 135,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 23,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

