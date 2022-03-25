Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 490.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 4,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $106,049,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 747.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.68.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $184.21 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $161.04 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.41. The company has a market cap of $170.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.33.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

