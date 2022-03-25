TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TGTX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $50.00.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,204.07% and a negative return on equity of 101.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other TG Therapeutics news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $1,445,990.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $720,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 375.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,678,000 after acquiring an additional 237,714 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 19,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 9,925 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

