The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Receives C$93.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$93.57.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$100.91 to C$97.39 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of TSE BNS opened at C$91.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$92.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$86.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$109.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.43. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$75.84 and a 1 year high of C$95.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 50.13%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.