The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Price Target Cut to GBX 5,300 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,540 ($72.93) to GBX 5,300 ($69.77) in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,750 ($62.53) to GBX 4,550 ($59.90) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,550 ($59.90) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($61.87) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,429 ($71.47) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 4,950 ($65.17) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Berkeley Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,865.50 ($64.05).

Shares of BKG stock opened at GBX 3,854 ($50.74) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £4.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78. The Berkeley Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,490 ($45.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,232 ($68.88). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,030.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,352.31.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

