The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 11,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $713,097.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $831,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 501,446 shares of company stock worth $30,644,888 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,384,408. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.17 and a 1-year high of $63.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.67. The company has a market capitalization of $266.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.88%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

