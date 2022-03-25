The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,335 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $6,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 35.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,585,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $655,378,000 after acquiring an additional 417,077 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cooper Companies by 53.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 828,234 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $342,318,000 after purchasing an additional 288,394 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,014,000. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd grew its position in Cooper Companies by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 341,037 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $142,874,000 after purchasing an additional 157,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,815,000. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total value of $2,363,406.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.00.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $411.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $408.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $368.78 and a 1-year high of $463.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.85.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

