The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €74.00 Price Target

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) received a €74.00 ($81.32) price objective from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SHL. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($71.43) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($82.42) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($64.84) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.10 ($78.13) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($82.42) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €65.50 ($71.98).

Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €54.00 ($59.34) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.58. The company has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion and a PE ratio of 35.03. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of €44.50 ($48.90) and a 12 month high of €67.66 ($74.35). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €56.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €59.40.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

