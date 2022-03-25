The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $337.31. 67,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,474,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.72 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The company has a market capitalization of $112.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $346.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. The business had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 38.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Bank of America lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

