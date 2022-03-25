The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) to Neutral

Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale downgraded Dassault Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dassault Aviation from €134.00 ($147.25) to €126.00 ($138.46) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dassault Aviation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

DUAVF stock opened at $152.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.60. Dassault Aviation has a 52 week low of $97.16 and a 52 week high of $156.65.

Dassault Aviation SA is a aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of military and executive aircrafts and business jets. Its products include falcon business jets, falcon support services, civil aircraft, military aircraft, and military support. The company was founded by Marcel Bloch in 1929 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

