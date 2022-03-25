The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€111.00” Price Target for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($121.98) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €95.00 ($104.40) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Friday, March 18th. Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($96.15) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($90.11) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($93.41) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($115.38) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brenntag presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €92.63 ($101.79).

Shares of Brenntag stock opened at €74.64 ($82.02) on Thursday. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($47.32) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($61.81). The company’s fifty day moving average is €74.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is €78.59.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

