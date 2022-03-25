The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Stephens raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

GBX traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.62. The stock had a trading volume of 6,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Greenbrier Companies has a 1-year low of $36.19 and a 1-year high of $53.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.80.

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $550.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.55 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBX. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 163.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 665,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,612,000 after purchasing an additional 412,577 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $16,231,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $13,783,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 84.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 386,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,613,000 after buying an additional 177,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,256,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,200,000 after buying an additional 168,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.