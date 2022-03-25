The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 427,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,998 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $29,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $71.64 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.86 and a fifty-two week high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.34. The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $5,918,248.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

