The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Keeler Thomas Management LLC

Keeler Thomas Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,383 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 2.2% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Home Depot by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD stock opened at $315.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.45 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $329.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $341.30 and its 200 day moving average is $362.52.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

