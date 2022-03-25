The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BATRK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Liberty Braves Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Liberty Braves Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

Shares of BATRK stock opened at $27.19 on Friday. The Liberty Braves Group has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $31.27. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.32 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BATRK. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 52,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

