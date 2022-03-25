The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BATRK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Liberty Braves Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Liberty Braves Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.
Shares of BATRK stock opened at $27.19 on Friday. The Liberty Braves Group has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $31.27. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.32 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.96.
The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Liberty Braves Group (BATRK)
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
- Urban Outfitters Stock is Worth a Try
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.