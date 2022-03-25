The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,395,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.7% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $228,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $62,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $151.08. 4,203,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,649,098. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.76 and its 200 day moving average is $151.33. The company has a market capitalization of $365.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $130.29 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.33.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $295,813.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

